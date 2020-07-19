Manager Rick Renteria confirmed Sunday that Giolito will be the team's Opening Day starter, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Giolito made his final appearance of camp Saturday, and Renteria made the unsurprising announcement Sunday that the 26-year-old will take the mound in the season opener. Giolito pitched in a career-high 176.2 innings last year, finishing with a 3.41 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.