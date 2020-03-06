White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Confirmed for spring debut
Giolito (chest) is starting Friday's Cactus League game versus the Cubs, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 25-year-old was listed as Friday's expected starter, and he's now confirmed for his spring debut after battling a strained chest muscle over the past few weeks. Giolito should have plenty of time to get stretched out over a few more starts in his preparations for Opening Day.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Spring debut set for Friday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws live BP•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live batting practice on tap•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Does more in second bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: On track after bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.