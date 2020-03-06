Play

Giolito (chest) is starting Friday's Cactus League game versus the Cubs, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old was listed as Friday's expected starter, and he's now confirmed for his spring debut after battling a strained chest muscle over the past few weeks. Giolito should have plenty of time to get stretched out over a few more starts in his preparations for Opening Day.

