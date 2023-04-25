The White Sox list Giolito (personal) as their starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito may not join the White Sox for the final two games of its series in Toronto to begin the week, but he won't have to miss a turn through the rotation after being placed on the bereavement list Monday. He'll be in store for a rematch with the Rays in Chicago after he was tagged for four earned runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings his last time out in Tampa Bay over the weekend.