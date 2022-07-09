Giolito (5-5) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Detroit.

Giolito allowed just one single through five shutout frames before running into trouble. He served up a two-run shot to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth inning before Candelario tagged him with an RBI single in the seventh. The 27-year-old was tagged with two more runs in the seventh with Joe Kelly on the mound. Giolito has registered a brutal 7.11 ERA over his last eight starts, bumping his season number to 5.05 through 82 innings. He's expected to take the mound in Cleveland next week.