Giolito could return from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday or Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Giolito was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, but it looks like he won't wind up requiring a long absence. He could be called on to pitch the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals or could get the ball Wednesday instead if he needs one more day to get up to speed.
