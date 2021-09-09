Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful that Giolito (hamstring) will be able to start Tuesday's series opener against the Angels, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox have several starting pitchers on the brink of rejoining the starting rotation, and Giolito is in contention to return after a fairly minimal stay on the 10-day IL. The right-hander threw at max effort Tuesday and is expected to throw a bullpen session in the coming days, and he should return to game action next week if his upcoming throwing sessions go well.