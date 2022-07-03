Giolito allowed a run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Sunday over the Giants.

It wasn't an instant barrage of offense, but the White Sox gave Giolito plenty of support en route to his first win since June 5. He kept the Giants off the board until the sixth inning, when Joc Pederson tagged him for an RBI double. Giolito gave up 26 runs (23 earned) in 27 innings in June, so it's encouraging to see him open July with a positive effort. He has a 4.90 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 89:29 K:BB through 75.1 innings in 14 starts overall. The veteran right-hander is lined up for a home start against the Tigers next week.