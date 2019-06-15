White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Cruises to ninth straight win
Giolito (10-1) picked up the win Friday in a 10-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over six innings while striking out six.
The right-hander has now won eight straight starts and nine straight decisions, and Giolito hasn't given up more than three runs in a start since April 6. He'll carry a Cy Young-worthy 2.22 ERA and 95:26 K:BB through 81 innings into his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Cubs.
