Giolito (10-1) picked up the win Friday in a 10-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander has now won eight straight starts and nine straight decisions, and Giolito hasn't given up more than three runs in a start since April 6. He'll carry a Cy Young-worthy 2.22 ERA and 95:26 K:BB through 81 innings into his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Cubs.