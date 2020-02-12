Giolito is dealing with a strained muscle in his rib-cage area and is expected to miss the first week of Cactus League action, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Giolito made a pair of brief trips to the injured list during his breakout 2019 campaign, first for a hamstring strain in April and later for a lat strain in September, ending his season prematurely. The lat issue doesn't appear to have carried over into this season, but he's now dealing with a new problem. The rib-cage strain isn't expected to affect his availability for Opening Day but is nonetheless something to monitor.