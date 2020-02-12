White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealing with rib cage strain
Giolito is dealing with a strained muscle in his rib-cage area and is expected to miss the first week of Cactus League action, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Giolito made a pair of brief trips to the injured list during his breakout 2019 campaign, first for a hamstring strain in April and later for a lat strain in September, ending his season prematurely. The lat issue doesn't appear to have carried over into this season, but he's now dealing with a new problem. The rib-cage strain isn't expected to affect his availability for Opening Day but is nonetheless something to monitor.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...