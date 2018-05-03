White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealt fourth loss
Giolito (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings against the Cardinals.
It wasn't a bad outing for Giolito -- who induced 15 swings and misses -- but he was ultimately done in by the long ball. All three runs came via a home run, including a solo shot by opposing pitcher Carlos Martinez. Despite some very unsightly numbers -- including a 7.03 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 18:23 K:BB -- the 23-year-old has strung together back-to-back solid starts. He'll look to keep moving in the right direction Tuesday against the Pirates.
