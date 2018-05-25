Manager Rick Renteria said he doesn't foresee Giolito being demoted to the minors following Thursday's outing in which the starter lasted just 1.1 innings, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito has struggled to throw strikes and locate pitches, much like fellow starter Carson Fulmer, whose performance prompted a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte a week ago. However, Renteria appears willing to let Giolito work through it at the major-league level. The 23-year-old right-hander has walked 37 over 49 innings (6.8 BB/9) and carries a 7.53 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Cleveland.