White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Demotion unlikely
Manager Rick Renteria said he doesn't foresee Giolito being demoted to the minors following Thursday's outing in which the starter lasted just 1.1 innings, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Giolito has struggled to throw strikes and locate pitches, much like fellow starter Carson Fulmer, whose performance prompted a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte a week ago. However, Renteria appears willing to let Giolito work through it at the major-league level. The 23-year-old right-hander has walked 37 over 49 innings (6.8 BB/9) and carries a 7.53 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Cleveland.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Lit up by Orioles•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Picks up win in quality start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns win despite seven walks•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Blows early lead in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealt fourth loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gets first win of season against Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...