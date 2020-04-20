Giolito was working on his curveball and slider prior to MLB pausing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Steve Greenberg of Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito's breakthrough 2019 campaign was fueled mostly by his fastball and changeup. He recalled a complete-game gem against the Astros, in the midst of an eight-start stretch, during which he went 8-0 with a 0.94 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 14 walks over 57.1 innings. He had it all working against Houston, including the slider, but he lost a feel for the pitch in ensuing starts when he tried too hard to throw it. "I want to put guys away with the curve and fool guys with sliders," the right-hander said. "What sucks is that I was working on those things [this] spring, and it was going really well. I was feeling like, 'I'm going to be better than I was last year.' That's annoying." Giolito has been working to keep his arm strength up while at home in Davis (Calif.) and is looking to build off a season in which he was named an All-Star and finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting.