White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Developing curve, slider
Giolito was working on his curveball and slider prior to MLB pausing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Steve Greenberg of Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Giolito's breakthrough 2019 campaign was fueled mostly by his fastball and changeup. He recalled a complete-game gem against the Astros, in the midst of an eight-start stretch, during which he went 8-0 with a 0.94 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 14 walks over 57.1 innings. He had it all working against Houston, including the slider, but he lost a feel for the pitch in ensuing starts when he tried too hard to throw it. "I want to put guys away with the curve and fool guys with sliders," the right-hander said. "What sucks is that I was working on those things [this] spring, and it was going really well. I was feeling like, 'I'm going to be better than I was last year.' That's annoying." Giolito has been working to keep his arm strength up while at home in Davis (Calif.) and is looking to build off a season in which he was named an All-Star and finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Confirmed for spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Spring debut set for Friday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws live BP•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live batting practice on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Target Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...