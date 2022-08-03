Giolito (7-6) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over five innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Royals.

The White Sox established an early lead and Giolito was able to make it stick. He had some trouble in the third inning, which resulted in him needing 94 pitches (64 strikes) to get through five frames. The right-hander hasn't pitched deeper than that in three starts since the All-Star break. He has a 5.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 115:39 K:BB across 101.1 innings in 19 starts this year. Giolito is expected to start on the road against the Rangers this weekend.