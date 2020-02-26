White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Does more in second bullpen
Giolito (chest) threw his second bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Giolito was able to incorporate sliders and curveballs during this session, a sign that the team's ace is moving in the right direction. The right-hander has another session scheduled for Friday. The White Sox are more focused on having a full healthy Giolito than allotting him a set amount of spring starts, but manager Rick Renteria stressed the importance of having him face batters in the Cactus League before the regular season commences.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: On track after bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gearing up for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Not concerned about rib issue•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealing with rib cage strain•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No long-term concerns•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...