Play

Giolito (chest) threw his second bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Giolito was able to incorporate sliders and curveballs during this session, a sign that the team's ace is moving in the right direction. The right-hander has another session scheduled for Friday. The White Sox are more focused on having a full healthy Giolito than allotting him a set amount of spring starts, but manager Rick Renteria stressed the importance of having him face batters in the Cactus League before the regular season commences.

More News
Our Latest Stories