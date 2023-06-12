Giolito did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-5 loss against Miami. He struck out eight.

Giolito was lined up to grab his third consecutive win with the White Sox up 5-1 when he exited, but he was taken out of contention following a late burst of offense by the Marlins in the eighth and ninth innings. Giolito's only blemish of the day came on a solo homer by Jorge Soler in the fifth inning. the 28-year-old has rattled off a pair of impressive starts, having allowed one run with 15 strikeouts over 13 innings. Giolito is tentatively scheduled to take the mound next against the Mariners in Seattle.