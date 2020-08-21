Giolito (2-2) picked up the win against the Tigers on Thursday, striking out 13 while allowing three hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings.
The right-hander was coming off a rough start in which he allowed four earned runs in five innings against the Cardinals. He bounced back in a huge way Thursday, striking out 13 of the 25 Tigers he faced on the way to his second win of the campaign. The 26-year-old's 45 strikeouts leave him behind just Shane Bieber (54) for the most in the big leagues. Giolito's next start is scheduled to come Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
