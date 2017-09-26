Manager Rick Renteria said Giolito will not make another start this season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Giolito racked up a combined 174 innings this season -- up from his 136 innings in 2016 -- and the White Sox want to preserve his arm. The 23-year-old bounced back after struggling to a 6.75 ERA in his first taste of the majors last season, compiling an impressive 2.38 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 45.1 innings for the White Sox this year. After displaying flashes of why he was once a top pitching prospect, Giolito could be poised for a breakout campaign in 2018. He should be on track to toss around 200 innings next season.