White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Done for season
Manager Rick Renteria said Giolito will not make another start this season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Giolito racked up a combined 174 innings this season -- up from his 136 innings in 2016 -- and the White Sox want to preserve his arm. The 23-year-old bounced back after struggling to a 6.75 ERA in his first taste of the majors last season, compiling an impressive 2.38 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 45.1 innings for the White Sox this year. After displaying flashes of why he was once a top pitching prospect, Giolito could be poised for a breakout campaign in 2018. He should be on track to toss around 200 innings next season.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gets third win with seven strong innings•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Overcomes decreased fastball velo•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses quality start against Astros•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Grinds through start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Bounces back with quality start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Becomes latest victim of defense•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...