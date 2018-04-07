White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Done in by command Saturday
Giolito (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits, three walks and three hit batsmen over 5.2 innings in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers. He struck out four, threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of 27 batters and strikes on 49 of 94 pitches.
It was a 32-degree day in Chicago, which presented a challenge to both starters' command. Detroit's Michael Fulmer fared better than Giolito. Of the six men who got on base via a free pass against Giolito, four scored. He hasn't handled the early-season weather well, having walked seven and hit four batters over his two starts (11.2 IP). On the plus side, he hasn't allowed a home run, which has been a trademark of his early career in the majors (15 HR, 66.2 IP prior to 2018). The right-hander pitched well during spring training, signaling a potential breakthrough this season, so fantasy owners need to patient. Those in daily leagues or DFS may want to wait for the warmer weather, which may not be possible for his next start, Thursday, at Minnesota's Target Field.
