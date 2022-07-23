Giolito (6-6) took the loss Friday as the White Sox fell 8-2 to the Guardians, surrendering six runs on nine hits over three innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander filled up the strike zone, tossing 48 of 64 pitches for strikes before exiting, but he wasn't fooling anyone as he managed only five swinging strikes. Giolito has been tagged for at least five runs in four of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 6.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through 38 innings over that stretch, and his inconsistency even in seemingly plus matchups makes him a difficult pitcher to deploy right now in most fantasy formats.