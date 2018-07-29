Giolito didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

It was a lackluster performance to say the least from Giolito, who needed 94 pitches (62 strikes) to record 13 outs and was on the hook for his ninth loss of the year before a late rally by the White Sox. The right-hander will carry a 6.26 ERA into his next start Friday in Tampa Bay.