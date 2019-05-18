White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns fifth victory
Giolito (5-1) won his third straight start by pitching five innings Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Giolito was credited with the win after the game was called in the middle of the fifth inning. He was nicked for the Blue Jays' only run in the second inning on a single, a double and an RBI groundout by Brandon Drury. Over his last three starts, the 24-year-old has allowed only two earned runs, 10 hits and six walks while striking out 20 batters over 19.1 innings and he lowered his ERA and WHIP to 3.35 and 1.16, respectively.
