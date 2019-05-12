White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns fourth win
Giolito (4-1) allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk across seven innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The numbers are just starting to show it, but Giolito has been an excellent starter over the last month. Since April 17, he has yielded four runs in 22 innings (1.64 ERA) and earned a pair of victories. He could still cut back on the walks, but Giolito has struck out 28 during that stretch. Overall, he is 4-1 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 38 innings this season. Giolito will start again against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses 7.1 scoreless innings•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No-decision in return•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Activated ahead of start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Expected to start Thursday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws successful side session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Testing hamstring Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...