Giolito (4-1) allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk across seven innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The numbers are just starting to show it, but Giolito has been an excellent starter over the last month. Since April 17, he has yielded four runs in 22 innings (1.64 ERA) and earned a pair of victories. He could still cut back on the walks, but Giolito has struck out 28 during that stretch. Overall, he is 4-1 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 38 innings this season. Giolito will start again against the Blue Jays on Saturday.