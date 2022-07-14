Giolito (6-5) allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Guardians.

Giolito shut down the Cleveland lineup and was not charged with an earned run in a start for the first time since Opening Day. He's allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, but he has also been beaten up for five or more earned runs in three of his last six outings. That inconsistency has led to a 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 102:32 K:BB across 88.1 innings for Giolito on the season.