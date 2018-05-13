Giolito gave up three runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings Sunday against the Cubs, which was good enough for him to earn his second win of the season.

To say Giolito didn't have his best control in this one would be an understatement, but he was somehow able to limit the damage. Shockingly this is already the second time Giolito has walked seven batters in a game this season, as he issued seven free passes to the Astros back on April 21, and they tagged him for nine runs in that contest, which is a more fair representation of what typically happens to big-league pitchers who are this wild. The performance dropped his ERA from 7.25 to 6.91, and his WHIP now sits at an unsightly 1.66 -- the second worst mark among qualified starters. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Rangers.