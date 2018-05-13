White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns win despite seven walks
Giolito gave up three runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings Sunday against the Cubs, which was good enough for him to earn his second win of the season.
To say Giolito didn't have his best control in this one would be an understatement, but he was somehow able to limit the damage. Shockingly this is already the second time Giolito has walked seven batters in a game this season, as he issued seven free passes to the Astros back on April 21, and they tagged him for nine runs in that contest, which is a more fair representation of what typically happens to big-league pitchers who are this wild. The performance dropped his ERA from 7.25 to 6.91, and his WHIP now sits at an unsightly 1.66 -- the second worst mark among qualified starters. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Rangers.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Blows early lead in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealt fourth loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gets first win of season against Royals•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Exits early, ERA rises•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Start slides back to Saturday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws quality start Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...