Giolito (6-8) fired 6.1 scoreless innings Sunday, yielding three walks and two hits while striking out six and earning the win in the 10-1 victory over Kansas City.

Giolito has walked at least three batters in his last four outings, but Sunday was his first scoreless start of 2018. His ERA is still an unsightly 6.18, but that's the lowest it's been since his second start of the season. The 24-year-old has a 63:60 K:BB in 103.1 innings, including a 12:9 across 18.2 innings in July. Giolito will take on the Angels next Tuesday.