Giolito (4-3) picked up a five-inning loss Friday against the Astros, allowing eight runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three.

This was arguably Giolito's worst game of the season, increasing his ERA by nearly a run to 4.78. The righty got tagged for eight runs, including two home runs, both of which are the most he has allowed in a game this season. He also threw a season low three strikeouts for the second time this month. He has a 7.88 June ERA, which he will look to improve in his next appearance.