Giolito (0-3) allowed nine runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out one over two-plus innings in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Astros.

This was the fourth straight game the White Sox have given up at least 10 runs, as the team's starters have a league worst 6.80 ERA. Giolito, whose ERA rose to 9.00 after Saturday's outing, is a significant contributor to that mark. He had a nice spring, which had us thinking he, and not James Shields, was the real staff ace, but all that's blown up after just four starts. He struggled to find the strike zone Saturday, with just 31 strikes out of 72 pitches, and has now walked 19 batters over 20 innings. He'll get a bit of a break the next time out when he's scheduled to throw Thursday against the Royals, who are tied for last in MLB in runs scored.