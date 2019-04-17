Giolito exited Wednesday's game against the Royals with an undisclosed injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Giolito appeared to tweak his foot during the third inning of Wednesday's game, and he subsequently exited with the team's trainer after throwing a few test pitches and not feeling quite right. Specifics regarding the issue are not yet known. Prior to exiting, Giolito hadn't allowed a hit through 2.2 innings while striking out five. Ryan Burr took over for Giolito.