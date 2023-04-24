Giolito (personal) should make his next scheduled start, which tentatively lines up for Friday against the Rays, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Gioliti was placed on the bereavement list earlier in the day, though the team was quick to note that the right-hander isn't expected to miss his next turn through the rotation. If all goes according to plan, he'll take the mound later in the week.
