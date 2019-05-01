Giolito (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday against the Red Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Giolito has been sidelined for almost two weeks due to a left hamstring strain, but it sounds like he's finally ready to rejoin the big-league rotation after completing a 50-pitch bullpen session with no issues earlier in the week. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a 5.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through four starts (18.2 innings).