Giolito (1-2) picked up the loss against the Tigers on Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.

Giolito and the White Sox were clinging to a 2-1 lead when manager Tony La Russa let the right-hander, who had thrown 89 pitches, start the seventh inning, but it all caved in on the pitcher. The Tigers pushed across three runs, and La Russa removed Giolito after a four-pitch walk and 114 pitches. It was Giolito's second straight loss after being roughed up in Boston last week. On the plus side, there was no indication that the cut he sustained on a finger over the weekend had any effect. Chicago's ace is next scheduled to start Sunday at home against Cleveland.