Giolito (7-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Royals, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out 10.

The two teams completed Monday's suspended contest earlier in the afternoon Tuesday, and as a result Giolito's usual pre-game routine got disrupted. After serving up a three-run homer to Alex Gordon in the first inning, however, the right-hander slipped into gear and wound up tying his career high in strikeouts en route to his fifth straight win. The 24-year-old is emerging as a bona fide ace for the White Sox, and he'll take a 2.85 ERA and 69:20 K:BB through 60 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against Cleveland.