Giolito allowed two runs on four hits over six innings of work during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the. He struck out 11 while walking three.

Giolito was locked into a pitcher's duel, as Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie combined for seven innings without allowing an earned run. Giolito threw 119 pitches (76 for strikes) and has thrown over 100 pitches in three of his past seven starts. He'll now have extra rest as the White Sox look towards the playoffs for the first time since 2008.