Giolito (13-6) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings, striking out 11 and earning the win versus the Angels on Friday.

Giolito left the game with a 3-2 lead after the solid pitching performance, and an eighth-inning grand slam by James McCann secured the victory. Giolito recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive game and fourth time overall this year. He has now allowed three runs or fewer in six of his seven starts since the All-Star break. The right-hand owns a 3.41 ERA and 182:51 K:BB through 142.2 innings this season. Giolito lines up to face the Rangers on Thursday for his next start.