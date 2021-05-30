Giolito (5-4) allowed a run on three hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in seven innings in a win over Baltimore on Sunday.

For the fifth time in his last six starts, Giolito limited the opposition to only one earned run. The right-hander's lone mistake Sunday was a solo shot to DJ Stewart in the third inning. After a rough start to the season, Giolito has bounced back well with a strong May. He's posted a 3.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 62.2 innings overall. He'll look to build on his three-game win streak next weekend versus Detroit.