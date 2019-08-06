Giolito (12-5) picked up the win in Monday's 7-4 victory over the Tigers, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander now has four quality starts in his last five trips to the mound and 12 on the season, as Giolito continues to emerge as the ace of the White Sox staff. He'll carry a 3.44 ERA and 158:47 K:BB through 130.2 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the A's.