Giolito allowed two runs on two hits while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Angels.

The righty was dominant in his debut, with his lone mistakes being a Max Stassi solo home run in the fifth inning and a Justin Upton RBI single following consecutive walks. The 26-year-old picked up where he left off last season, throwing 59 of his 87 pitches for strikes, resulting in fanning eight batters. Giolito is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday against the Twins.