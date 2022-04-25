Giolito allowed one run on four hits and three walks in Sunday's loss to Minnesota. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Making his first start since April 8 after a stint on the injured list for an abdomen issue, Giolito tossed 48 of 76 pitches for strikes and forced an impressive 17 whiffs. The only damage against him was an RBI sacrifice fly by Gio Urshela in the third inning. The 6-foot-6 righty is now sporting a 1.13 ERA with a 15:5 K:BB through eight innings. Giolito is lined up to face the Angels at home next week.