Giolito (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

After a rough first outing of 2020, Giolito has righted the ship quickly, posting consecutive quality starts with a 15:5 K:BB over 12 innings in his next two trips to the mound. The right-hander will look to keep rolling Sunday in a home start against Cleveland.