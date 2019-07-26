White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans seven in loss
Giolito (11-5) was charged with the loss against the Twins on Thursday after surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.
It wasn't the best outing for the right-hander, who fell victim to a three-homer night with five RBI from Nelson Cruz. Giolito also allowed Max Kepler to go deep with a two-run shot in his final inning of the game. Despite the shaky start, the 25-year-old has pieced together a stellar campaign with a 3.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 141:42 K:BB over 20 starts. He'll look to bounce back in another home contest on Wednesday against the Mets.
