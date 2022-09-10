Giolito didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 5-3 win against Oakland, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Giolito surrendered one run on three baserunners in the first inning and two more on three hits in the fifth to fall in line for the loss until Chicago rallied with five runs in the ninth inning. Aside from the first and fifth, the 28-year-old faced the minimum and recorded an impressive 19 swinging strikes on 96 pitches. The quality start was Giolito's second in 10 turns and he still possesses a high 5.18 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 139 innings and 26 starts. He lines up to start again in Cleveland midweek.