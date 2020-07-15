Giolito allowed one run on two hits and a walk over four innings during an intrasquad game Monday, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Giolito overcame first-inning issues to finish strong in what his first intrasquad game of camp. He allowed all the damage during a 27-pitch first inning before retiring the final nine batters in a row. The right-hander said he focused on his curveball during the session. White Sox acting manager Joe McEwing said Giolito could have pitched a fifth inning, which speaks to his ability to give them length right out of the box.