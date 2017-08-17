White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fires quality start Wednesday
Giolito allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
It's taken a while, but Giolito has found himself over the last five starts, posting a 1.74 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 11 walks over 31 innings. He told Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago that his season turned around when he started throwing his curveball for strikes. That improved his efficiency, resulting in fewer walks per nine innings and allowing him to get deeper into games. The young right-hander appears headed for a September callup.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses seven scoreless innings•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fixing delivery with help from teammate•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans 11 in Triple-A start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses seven-inning no-no•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Walks four in Monday's loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Scuffling to begin season at Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...