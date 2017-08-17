Giolito allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

It's taken a while, but Giolito has found himself over the last five starts, posting a 1.74 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 11 walks over 31 innings. He told Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago that his season turned around when he started throwing his curveball for strikes. That improved his efficiency, resulting in fewer walks per nine innings and allowing him to get deeper into games. The young right-hander appears headed for a September callup.