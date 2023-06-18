Giolito did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.
Giolito completed five innings for a fourth straight outing and has given up seven runs across 23 innings during that stretch. Aside from a horrendous performance versus the Pirates in April, the veteran right-hander has been strong this season, posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB over his other 13 appearances. Giolito will look to stay sharp next time out, which is tentatively scheduled as part of a three-game weekend set versus Boston.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dominant in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses six hitless innings•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Notches fourth win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles to find strike zone•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Picks up third win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Suffers loss against Astros•