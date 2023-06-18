Giolito did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

Giolito completed five innings for a fourth straight outing and has given up seven runs across 23 innings during that stretch. Aside from a horrendous performance versus the Pirates in April, the veteran right-hander has been strong this season, posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB over his other 13 appearances. Giolito will look to stay sharp next time out, which is tentatively scheduled as part of a three-game weekend set versus Boston.