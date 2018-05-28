Giolito had a side session Saturday with pitching coach Don Cooper, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cooper gave Giolito simple instructions: throw strikes. The right-hander has walked 37 batters over 49 innings and focused on getting over the ball and creating downward angle toward the zone during Saturday's session. When Giolito finished off last season with a strong run and looked promising in spring training, Cooper said he was throwing quality strikes early in the count, but lamented they're not getting that now. Giolito, whose ERA spiked to 7.53 after his previous start, is scheduled to pitch Tuesday in Cleveland.

