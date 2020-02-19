White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gearing up for bullpen session
Giolito (chest) said he felt good while throwing off flat ground from 150 feet Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He expects to progress to mound work by the end of the week.
Giolito will be behind his fellow rotation mates after he reported to camp last week with a strained chest muscle, but the right-hander has no doubts about his availability for the March 26 season opener. The fact that he's still able to do some throwing supports that sentiment, and his progression to a bullpen session will represent another step forward in the recovery process. Assuming Giolito's chest provides no further complications as he advances through his rehab, he should be ready to make his Cactus League debut by the end of the month or in the first week of March.
