Giolito (10-7) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against Baltimore. He struck out three.

Giolito's only run allowed came in the fourth on an RBI groundout that scored catcher Adley Rutschman after he doubled to lead off the inning. The 28-year-old's struggles had been more severe than usual lately with a disastrous 7.39 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 28 innings over his six starts prior to this contest. The righty has been dreadful at home this season with a 6.71 ERA and a .318 average allowed in 53.2 innings compared to a 3.91 ERA and a .259 average allowed in 69 innings away from Chicago.