Giolito (1-3) got the win against the Royals on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over 5.2 innings, striking out two and walking two in the White Sox 6-3 victory.

This was a nice bounce-back effort from Giolito, who picked up his first win of the season after getting absolutely blasted by the Astros for nine earned runs in just two innings in his previous start. Despite the win, he's still got a 7.71 and 1.71 WHIP and he's struggled with his control all season with 21 walks against just 11 strikeouts - all numbers that leave him far outside the fantasy conversation until they drastically improve.