Giolito (8-6) earned the victory Sunday in Texas, striking out five in five innings while allowing a run on six hits and three walks.

It wasn't exactly his best outing but he managed to hold Texas to only one run despite allowing nine baserunners and needing 103 pitches to complete the five frames. He allowed the leadoff man to get on in three of the five innings and the Rangers recorded a hit in each inning, but Giolito always seemed to get a timely groundball to end the threats. The 28-year-old has pitched at least five innings in 11 of his last 12 outings but each outing continues to be a struggle and his 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18 homers allowed in 106.1 innings are a far cry from his output in the previous three seasons. His next start will likely be next weekend against Detroit.