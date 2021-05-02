Giolito (1-3) took the loss Sunday versus Cleveland. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings.

Giolito allowed a solo home run to Cesar Hernandez in the third inning. In the fourth, Cleveland tallied another run on a Yoam Moncada fielding error. With no run production from the White Sox offense Sunday, Giolito was stuck with his third straight loss. The right-hander has a 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 41:13 k:BB across 30.2 innings this season. He projects for a start in next weekend's series versus Kansas City.